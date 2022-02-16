'I can only speak truth, for false promises listen to Modi, others'

New Delhi: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked voters in Punjab not to look at the face of leaders but their actions to understand the "hidden powers" that are at work behind them.



While addressing a physical political rally in Rajpura, Gandhi said that he would not be able to make false promises and if anyone wanted to hear the same, they would need to listen to speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. "The most important thing for Punjab is its peace. This is not a laboratory, not a chemistry lab or any such place where experiments can be done. Punjab is a border and sensitive state and only the Congress party understands Punjab and can maintain peace in the state," he said.

"Those who are making promises to you, saying 'ek baar mauka do', they will destroy Punjab. Punjab will burn, remember my words," he said attacking AAP.

Gandhi said he has been in politics since 2004 and, if any new person comes, that individual says "look he is Modi, Kejriwal, Gandhi, and that new person only sees a face".

"But one who has some experience says there is a face but which force or power is behind it. I am standing here, you ask the question which power is behind him," he said, adding that Modi is standing, don't look at his face, but you ask which all hidden powers are behind him and then look at their actions, then you will understand politics.

The Congress leader also criticised Modi for demonetisation and the farm laws. "Is the power of the poor is behind Modi. No, the poor are suffering. Modi then brought three black bills for destroying the lives of farmers. He is not a single person, there are hidden forces behind him," he said, adding that farmers were protesting for a year and there cannot be the power of farmers backing him. Otherwise, 700 farmers would not have died.

"Who was trying to snatch what the farmers have? The country's biggest three-four billionaires wanted to snatch. They say there is a lot of money with farmers, fields and government warehouses and we want it," said Gandhi.

On fuel prices, Gandhi said, "In India, petrol and diesel prices are constantly on the rise, which power is getting the benefit?" After a reply from the gathering, Gandhi then said, "These are the same powers which got farm laws implemented, did demonetisation, GST.. Modi is not an individual, behind him there is power".