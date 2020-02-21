Hyderabad varsity imposes Rs 5,000 fine on 3 students

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad has fined three students Rs 5,000 each for organising a 'Shaheen Bagh Night' event against the Citizenship Amendment Act on the campus after 9 pm in violation of varsity regulations.

The students union has condemned the move.

The fine was imposed through an a university order dated February 18 as the students organised the event on January 31 after 9 pm at North Shopping Complex and also allegedly defaced the walls at the site, university sources said.

"The students are sternly warned to be cautious and focus on their studies in future.

Recurrence of such incidents or indulging in any act of indiscipline would have serious repercussions on their academic career with strong disciplinary action," the order said.

Condemning the varsity action, the students union in a statement said the order or circular was arbitrary and they would not follow it and demanded that the fine imposed be withdrawn unconditionally.