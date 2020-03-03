Hyderabad social activist tests negative for COVID-19
Hyderabad: Leading social activist Sunitha Krishnan, who was in isolation at a hospital here since Monday for suspected symptoms of coronavirus, has tested negative.
She tweeted on Tuesday that results of her test has come negative. "The test results for coronavirus has just come in, it is negative, what a relief," she wrote and thanked friends and well wishers for their prayers and wishes.
Sunitha, who heads anti-trafficking NGO Prajwala, had voluntarily approached government-run Gandhi Hospital on Monday after her return from Bangkok as she had mild cough.
She was admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital, the nodal centre for dealing with suspected and positive cases of COVID-19.
Telangana reported first positive case of COVID-19 on Monday. A 24-year-old techie, who had recently returned from Dubai, is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.
