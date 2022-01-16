Hyderabad: Major fire at Club, no casualties

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at the Secunderabad Club's main building here in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. However, there were no casualties, police said.

The fire occurred in the ground-plus two-storeyed building of the club at 3 AM and a call was received by the Fire Control Room at 03.15 AM, said a press release from Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department.

Visuals on social media showed the heritage building engulfed in flames. Immediately, fire-tenders, including one from the Army, went to the spot. The building was built mostly with wood and the blaze spread rapidly, so a multi-purpose tender was rushed to the scene, they said. The internal wooden staircase of the building was completely destroyed, hence the fire-fighting operations were done from the external staircase, said Regional Fire Officer (Central Region- Hyderabad) V Papaiah.