Hyd encounter: SC extends time by 6 months for inquiry panel to end probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday extended by six months the time for inquiry commission, headed by former apex court judge Justice (retd) V S Sirpurkar, to conclude probe in the encounter killing of four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in



Hyderabad.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S ABobde passed the order while hearing the panel's plea seeking 6-month extension for submitting its final report in accordance with the terms of

reference.

On December 12 last year, the apex court had appointed the 3-member commission for inquiry into the

incident.

The top court had said that the inquiry commission, which also comprised former Bombay High Court judge RekhaSondurBaldota and ex-CBI director D R Karthikeyan, would submit its report to the Supreme Court within six months.

The apex court was Friday informed that the commission has been unable to conclude the probe due to some unavoidable reasons because of the COVID-19

pandemic.

The four accused -- Mohammed Arif, ChintakuntaChennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva and Jollu Naveen were arrested in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinary lady doctor in November last year.

On December 6 last year, these four accused were killed in an encounter in Hyderabad by Telangana Police.