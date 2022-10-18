HWRA reviews action plan to reduce water gap

Chandigarh: Haryana Water Resources Authority (HWRA), Chairperson, Keshni Anand Arora held a meeting with Superintending Engineers, Irrigation and Water Resources Department (I&WRD) to review the progress of the Districts Water Resources Plan 2022-25 being prepared by all the 22 Districts as per the HWRA Act.

During the meeting she also reviews a three-year action plan in order to reduce the water gap by 45 percent in three years that is 10 percent in the first year, 15 percent in second year, and 20 percent in the third year in water depleted as well as waterlogged areas.

Keshni Anand Arora lauded the efforts made by the District Administration of Yamunanagar and Ambala which are leading in their efforts. Besides this, she also directed the other districts to put in more effort and resubmit a comprehensive plan.

During the meeting, the districts were directed to formulate an integrated and holistic three-year village-level water action plan and should incorporate sustainable use of surface water and groundwater and enhanced use of

Treated Waste Water for non-potable purposes to reduce dependency on freshwater resources.