Hurriyat demands Farooq's release

Srinagar: The Hurriyat Conference on Thursday demanded the release of its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, saying his fundamental rights and civil liberties stand completely curbed for the last two years.



The demand for the release of Mirwaiz was made following a meeting of the executive committee of the Hurriyat Conference held at the residence of Bilal Lone. "Hurriyat Conference executive members seek his (Mirwaiz) immediate release from illegal arbitrary house detention by the state authorities," the amalgam said in a statement.

They appealed to all rights activists, organisations, and democracies of the world to ensure the Mirwaiz's release and "restoration of his human rights".