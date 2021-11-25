'Hundreds of BJP workers have come to Tripura to create unrest on day of civic polls'

Agartala: "Hundreds of BJP workers from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have come to Tripura to create trouble on the day of civic election," alleged Subol Bhowmick, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Tripura. Addressing a press conference, ahead of the civic polls on Thursday, Bhowmick added: "These goons will create trouble from morning to scare away the voters."



The high-voltage municipal election in Agartala will take place on Thursday. There are 398 polling stations in Tripura of which 277 have been declared sensitive. Police conducted route March in different areas.

Trinamool Congress is contesting in the municipal election for the first time and has fielded candidates in all the 51 seats. The Assembly election in Tripura will be held in 2023 where TMC will field candidates and the civic election is the stage rehearsal.

The Supreme Court had earlier instructed the Tripura government to ensure peaceful civic elections and protection of the candidates of Opposition parties, including Trinamool.

Bhowmick alleged that the reign of terror unleashed by the BJP is continuing unabated. Goons allegedly backed by the BJP workers are visiting different localities to scare the voters.

Meanwhile, Sudip Roy Burman, BJP MLA from Agartala has appealed to the local clubs to ensure peace and security of the areas and not to allow BJP-backed goons to create trouble. Roy Burman's statement on Tuesday has visibly brought embarrassment to the BJP.

Kunal Ghosh, state general-secretary of TMC said the party will do well if the people are allowed to vote. He said the shameless Biplab Deb government had tried all sorts of nasty tricks to scare the people.

"They have beaten up our candidates and their kins. They have heckled our leaders, including a Rajya Sabha MP. But people are with Trinamool. If they are allowed to vote, our party will do well in the election," Ghosh said.

Trinamool Congress has announced a nine-point development in Tripura if voted to power. This includes, among others, providing better civic amenities and better water supply and all-round development of Agartala.