'HunarHaat' to be held in Delhi from Nov 11-22 with 'vocal for local' theme: Naqvi

New Delhi: After a gap of several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minority Affairs Ministry's 'HunarHaat' platform for products made by traditional artisans and craftsmen is set to return this week in the national capital.



The first 'HunarHaat' since the pandemic broke out will be held at Delhi Haat, Pitampura, from November 11-22 with the theme of 'vocal for local', an official statement said.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said rare and exquisite products made from clay, metals, wood, cane-bamboo, as well as mesmerizing pottery work, among other things, will be put up for display and available for sale at the 'HunarHaat'.

Every corner of the country has traditional and ancestral legacy of indigenous products and this legacy, which was on the verge of extinction, has got a boost after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for 'swadeshi', Naqvi said.

The indigenous industry has got a tremendous boost after Prime Minister Modi advocated "vocal for local", he said.

Naqvi's remarks came on a day Prime Minister Modi made a fervent appeal to people that along with 'vocal for local', they should promote 'local for Diwali' big time and buy local products this festival season.

Naqvi said artisans involved in making these indigenous products are also being extended help through various institutions for attractive packaging of 'swadeshi products'.

This is strengthening the mission of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', he added.

Naqvi said that every corner of the country is endowed with an amazing diversity of indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay

etc.