'Huge difference between pre, post 2014 India is that of speed & scale'

bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that there is a "huge difference" between pre- and post-2014 India, saying the country is now moving ahead at an "unprecedented speed and scale" as he showcased the achievements of his term in power to the Indian diaspora in Indonesia.



The Prime Minister took time off the G20 Summit in Bali's Nusa Dua to travel a few kilometres away to a hotel ballroom in Sunur, where members of the Indian community welcomed him with chants of "Modi, Modi."

Addressing the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Modi said India is a ray of hope for the world in the 21st century. He highlighted India's growth story, its achievements and tremendous strides that India is making in various fields such as - digital technology, finance, health, telecom and space.

He also mentioned that India's roadmap for development includes the political and economic aspirations of the world and the vision of self-reliant India embodies the spirit of global good. The prime minister asserted that India now thinks big and aims higher.

As the gathering clapped, he said, "The huge difference between pre- and post- 2014 India is that of speed and scale."

"Today, India is moving ahead at an unprecedented speed and scale," he said, adding that India now builds the biggest statues, the biggest stadiums.

The Modi-led BJP government was voted to power in 2014. The ruling BJP again swept back to power in the 2019 general elections.

Though Modi was indirectly referring to the term of his government at the Centre, he stopped short of naming previous governments, or any particular political party.

"We don't dream small anymore. Since 2014, we have opened more than 320 million bank accounts. More than the population of USA," he said.

"Today, India is the fastest growing large economy in the world," Modi said amid a huge round of applause.

He also listed out the areas in which India is now world's "number one" - including smartphone data consumption, IT outsourcing and manufacture of certain drugs and vaccines.

Modi said Indonesia was fortunate to attain independence two years before India and there is a lot that India can learn from Indonesia.

However, at the same time, he said, in its 75-year-old long development journey, there is a lot that India can also give to Indonesia.