HS Council to conduct practicals online

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has taken up a unique initiative of conducting practical classes online with schools remaining shut in the current Covid pandemic situation.



The move will benefit students considering the fact that practical is an important aspect of teaching in the higher secondary level but presently, students are deprived of such classes with schools remaining closed.

"It will be a virtual laboratory for practical based subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Biology. A teacher will shoot a video demonstrating an experiment in the laboratory explaining its scientific aspects with the assistance of a lab attendant and these videos will be uploaded in the portal of the Council as well as the Banglar Siksha portal. If needed, powerpoint slides will also be used," Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of WBCHSE, said.

The concerned teacher will demonstrate the experiment and explain the theory for a better understanding of the students.

The target of the Council is to upload such videos by the end of this month but it may take a few more days.

The Higher Secondary practical examinations are scheduled to start from the third week of February. The Council believes that the online practical teaching mode will be of immense benefit to students just ahead of examinations.