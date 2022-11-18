Hry: Union Agri min inaugurates packhouses

Chandigarh: Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thurday said that Haryana is leading in crop production and horticulture, the more we praise, the less it is. Today it is essential for farmers to cultivate new crops and use advanced technology to produce better quality. It is a matter of immense pleasure that Haryana Farmers and the state government is adopting such advanced methods of agriculture, he added.

Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was speaking at the inauguration of 30 integrated pack houses across the state at Aterna village in Sonipat. On this occasion, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J.P Dalal was also present.

While attending the programme Narendra Singh Tomar first inaugurated 30 integrated pack houses established across the state and lauded the schemes being launched by the Haryana Government for the welfare of farmers. He said that 30 pack houses are being set up across the state through FPOs in Haryana. The Haryana Government has been making concrete efforts to set up 500 pack houses instead of 100 pack houses in the state. This initiative will change the image of Haryana in the field of Horticulture.

Tomar said that the Government of India led by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has been working in the interest of farmers. For the welfare of the farmers, the central government has deposited Rs. 2.17 lakh crore in their accounts under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The Minimum Support Price was fixed twice for Rabi and Kharif crops and farmers are getting huge benefit from this initiative of the government. Narendra Singh Tomar further said that the Haryana Government has adopted and implemented schemes on the tune of schemes launched by Central Government. He also praised the Haryana government for starting an insurance scheme for fruits and vegetables.