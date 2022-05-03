Hry to give tablets equipped with 2 GB free data to 5 lakh students

chandigarh: Modern teaching is no longer limited to the classrooms, blackboard, or green board, now education in schools is being imparted through digital platforms. Students have also learned a new e-way of studying.



While realizing the importance of online education, e-Aahigam scheme has been implemented by the Haryana government.

In this ambitious scheme, 5 lakh students of government schools will be given tablets equipped with 2GB of free data and Personalized Adaptive Learning (PAL) software.

This will not only boost the morale of the children of government schools studying across Haryana but will also save expenses on studies, tuition, coaching, and books as incurred by their parents.

An official spokesperson said that the state government aims to bring a paradigm shift in the education sector. While constantly emphasizing on e-learning, several programmes are being run by the state government.

While taking this e-learning drive a step further, now the State Government will be providing free tablets to the students. Through this e-Aahigam scheme, the students will get opportunities to not only learn from their school teachers but also from teachers sitting across the globe. This e-learning through tablets will help the students to engage in various research projects.

The spokesperson said that in the first phase of the scheme, 5 lakh students studying in classes Xth and XII would be given tablets.

The spokesperson said that most of the students in government schools of Haryana come from lower-middle-class or deprived sections. Sometimes due to no excess to digital resources, students have to suffer academically but with the implementation of this e-Aahigam scheme students' lives would be transformed in a big way. Now the academic competition will be equal, and the digital learning gap between the rich and the poor will end.

It is expected that this e-Aahigam scheme will not only increase the passing out percentage but also increase the percentage of marks obtained.

The students of Haryana will now learn the much-needed skills of the 21st century which will help in implementing the provisions of the National Education Policy-2020.

Notably on May 5, 2022, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will launch the scheme to provide tablets to the students studying in government schools.

The tablet distribution ceremony will be organized at Tagore Auditorium of Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak. During this, the tablets will be given to the students

of government schools in Rohtak city. This tablet distribution function will also start on this day in 119 blocks of the state.

In other districts, Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other guests will distribute tablets on the same day.