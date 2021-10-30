Hry to engage with African nations, promote cultural exchange: Khattar

Chandigarh: While further strengthening diplomatic connections and bilateral relations, Ambassadors, Senior Embassy Officials from 12 African Nations, Ministers and Bureaucrats from Haryana came together at Chandigarh for a two-day long 'Haryana-Africa Conclave, Series-1' , focused to boost bilateral trade and connectivity between the two regions.



While addressing the valedictory session of the conclave the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Haryana Government will engage with African countries in various fields to develop frameworks of cooperation, maintain brotherhood, promote cultural exchange and people-to-people contact with the vision to increase bilateral relations.

He said that today the world is at the crossroad of transformation. New Technology and digital interfaces are creating a world which is opening both new opportunities and challenges. New processes and new products are opening new ways of economic development.

He emphasized that people and human values are always at the center of development and progress. Therefore, we also need to give impactful thought by mutual engagements, which will have far-reaching effects on the people and economy of countries & states like ours.

He said that the Government's emphasis is on ensuring that women, men, youth and all sections of the society have equal access to affordable and quality technical, vocational trainings, agricultural and higher education and all Government schemes.

Addressing a more global concern the Chief Minister said that globalization and migration from such disruption will have to be better managed through multilateral coordination and collaboration.