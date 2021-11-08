Hry technical edu board to take up cases of UMC on Nov 9

Chandigarh: Taking decision in the interest of the students, Haryana State Board of Technical Education has prepared a schedule for taking up cases pertaining to 'unfair means' during the examinations on November 9, 2021 in three different polytechnic institutions. An official spokesperson, while sharing detail, said that as per the Board, the examinations were held in September-October 2021, during which some students used 'unfair means' while taking examinations,

thus cases were registered against them.