Hry: Tablets for students of class XI, XII

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that tablets will soon be given to the students of Class XI and XII across the state. The decision regarding these was taken in the meeting of High-Power Purchase Committee held at Haryana Niwas on Tuesday.



Apart from this, 15,000 tubewell connections will be issued to the farmers soon. While interacting with media persons after the meeting, the Chief Minister said that a total of 23 agendas were tabled during the meeting of the High Power Purchase Committee, in which decisions related to purchases worth about Rs. 1,000 crore were taken.

He informed that the government has decided to purchase 5 lakh tablets, which will be given to the students studying in Class XI and XII in the coming academic session.

A total of Rs. 560 crore will be spent to buy these tablets. He said that in future, the government would plan to give tablets to the students of other classes as well.

15,000 tubewell connections for farmers

Khattar said that soon 15,000 tubewell connections would be provided to farmers. In this regard, the process of purchasing power equipment worth Rs 350 crore was completed during the meeting of the High Power Purchase Committee. Wire, transformer and other equipment will be procured for tube well connection. This will benefit thousands of farmers associated with Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

Will not allow 'Parchi aur Kharchi' in jobs

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said that curbing corruption is the main goal of his government. If any officer or employee is found involved in corruption, strict action will be taken against him. The Chief Minister said that if anyone gets any information related to corruption in jobs or departments, then they should immediately inform Vigilance. People are getting jobs in the government on the basis of merit.

To ensure that the youth of poor families get proper representation in jobs, the government has decided to award them 5 additional marks. Since jobs are being given on merit basis, students are getting attracted towards studies and preparing for competitive examinations.

The Chief Minister said that in his government, jobs will never be allowed to run on 'Parchi aur Kharchi'. Earlier some people's representatives used to claim that they have given many government jobs in their area, but today no one says that we have got government jobs. Rather, they are getting jobs on the basis of their qualification. He said that the government is working to punish those who indulge in corruption.