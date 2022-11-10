Hry started motivational prog in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government had started several motivational programmes during the ongoing celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to help people suffering from depression, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



It is really commendable that this time the theme of the world's longest Relay Run is about fighting depression said Manohar Lal Khattar while flagging off the participants of the longest Relay Run organized against depression from Sant Kabir Kutir Niwas in Chandigarh on Thursday.