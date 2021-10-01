Hry realising spirit of Antodya envisioned by Pt Deen Dayal: CM

chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that while realising the spirit of Antyodaya as envisioned Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Haryana Government is making continuous efforts to ensure that benefits of the schemes of the State Government reach the eligible beneficiaries. The CM called upon the workers of BJP Yuva Morcha to contribute to the government's ambitious scheme, Parivar Pehchan Patra while they were at his residence here on Friday.

The Chief Minister started a series of programmes to interact with the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party while interacting with the office bearers of Yuva Morcha. This chain of meetings of the Chief Minister with the workers and office bearers of various fronts of BJP will continue till October 26.

Khattar took detailed feedback from the youth workers regarding government schemes and asked them to work to ensure that the schemes reach maximum number of beneficiaries. He said that we have to contact maximum youth and connect them with us. He added that the Haryana government has formulated a conprehensive action plan for the youth to move forward. In government jobs, appointments are being given on the basis of merit by eliminating kharchi-parchi system, this has boosted the confidence in the youth and now they emphasise on the preparation of the exam. He said that the Parivar Pehchan Patra Scheme will make the dream of Antyodaya come true.

Khattar said that youth should become partners in government schemes. The information about many schemes are not available to the eligible beneficiaries of those schemes and they are not even able to fill the form. The youth not only have to reach out to such people and fill their forms but also provide them the benefits of the scheme.

Taking an important decision for sugarcane farmers in the State, Khattar while presiding over high level meeting here has directed the officers concerned to ensure timely disbursal of payments of sugarcane farmers at the earliest.

Besides this, the Chief Minister has also directed the officers concerned to strictly ensure that the crushing season of Naraingarh Sugar Mill starts before November 25, 2021 along with clearance of all the payments of the farmers of this Mill.