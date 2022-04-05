Hry passes resolution against Punjab's move on Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Haryana Vidhan Sabha Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the State's rights on Chandigarh.



The resolution demanded that the Central government should not take any steps that would disturb the existing balance between the two states and maintain harmony till all the issues emanating from the reorganisation of Punjab are settled. Khattar also highlighted the provisions of Section 3 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, through which the state of Haryana came into existence and several measures that came into effect due to this.

In the one-day special session of the Vidhan Sabha, the House unanimously supported this resolution brought by the Chief Minister. During the discussion on this resolution, nearly 25 MLAs participated and all the MLAs condemned the resolution passed by Punjab regarding Chandigarh.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana has a right to Chandigarh and the State will definitely get its legitimate share of SYL water. Along with this, he also raised the issue of Hindi-speaking villages which have been included in Punjab in the House.

While discussing the resolution, Khattar said that the Shah Commission constituted for partition on April 23, 1966, had asked to give the Hindi speaking village of Kharar region and Chandigarh to Haryana, but on June 9, 1966, in the meeting of the Union Cabinet, Chandigarh was declared as a Union Territory. It was also made the capital of both Punjab and Haryana.

The Chief Minister said that at the time of partition, Punjab had wrongly included Hindi speaking village Kandu Khera by making it Punjabi speaking village. Punjab had made several big promises to the people of that village but today, media reports highlight that to date the people of this village did not get anything.

Chief Minister said that Haryana will definitely get its legitimate share of SYL water. A battle is being fought in the Supreme Court regarding this. Soon an execution order will be taken from the Supreme Court on the SYL issue so that the responsibility of building the canal goes to the Centre, Punjab, or any other institution.

The Chief Minister said that the membership of Haryana-Punjab in the Bhakra-Beas Management Board (BBMB) should remain as before. He has written three letters to the Center in this regard. The first letter is written on April 19, 2021, the second letter is written on September 22, 2021, and the third letter is written on March 1, 2022.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda questioned the AAP's intention to pass such a resolution and termed it as a "political Jumla" that holds no meaning. "Punjab should not disrupt communal harmony between the two states by taking such undemocratic steps," said Hooda. Pointing out that Chandigarh belongs to Haryana too and that Punjab and Haryana have 60:40 representation in the Chandigarh administration, Hooda said that all political parties in the state would unitedly fight the neighbouring state in this matter. He extended the chief minister the Congress' full support in this fight against Punjab.

The Opposition leader further stated that Haryana had no objection in Punjab finding another capital in the latter's province.