Hry min leads 5-member delegation to Italy
chandigarh: A five-member delegation from Haryana Government led by Cooperation Minister, Dr. Banwari Lal, including MLA Deepak Mangla, Chairman, HAFED Kailash Bhagat, Managing Director, HAFED A. Sreenivas, Deputy Secretary, Cooperation Department Shivjeet Bharti, General Manager, HAFED looking after the Procurement and Warehousing operations Arun Kumar Ahuja is on its visit to Italy and Germany.
The delegation will study procurement system of food grains and explore emerging technologies related to agri-warehousing and have business meetings with intended importers of food grains.
