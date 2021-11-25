Hry IPR Dept organises 'Sajda'

Chandigarh: In the series of programmes under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', a musical performance programme 'Sajda' was organised during late Tuesday evening by Information Public Relations and Languages Department of Haryana at Tagore Theatre here.



The programme commenced with the traditional lighting of lamp by Haryana Governor, Bandaru Dattaraya along with Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa.

Haryana Power Minister, Ranjit Singh, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J.P Dalal, Minister of State for Woman and Child Development, Kamlesh Dhanda, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment O.P Yadav, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Anoop Dhanak besides MLAs of various assembly constituencies were present.