Hry invites applications for CM's good governance project

chandigarh: Haryana government on Tuesday invited applications for the Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGAs) programme from young professionals to join the seventh cohort 2022-23.



The Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has been appointing young professionals as his associates every year for a period of one year.

The collaboration between the Government of Haryana and Ashoka University provides a unique experience to work closely with the District Administrations across Haryana while gaining considerable training and exposure.

The programme was launched in 2016 and has delivered tangible outcomes on the ground for the last six years by creating a pool of young leaders, said Dr Amit Agarwal, Additional Principal Secretary to CM who is also Programme Director of CMGGA.

Each year, 25 zealous young professionals from different backgrounds are recruited and placed in 22 districts of Haryana to innovate sustainable solutions to pertinent issues in the districts and ensure smooth implementation of the government programmes.

The new cohort will get an opportunity to work on multiple state projects and support their district administration in conceptualising innovative solutions.

APSCM Dr. Amit Agrawal, IAS, the Programme Director of CMGGA, speaks about the programme, "The programme is a one of a kind opportunity for candidates to witness the government mechanism closely, while working with a variety of stakeholders from different departments in reaching citizens to deliver good governance. I take pride in the sixth cohort's efforts in translating the Hon'ble CM's vision of reaching last-mile citizens (Antyodaya) and supporting the District Administrations on multiple projects which have seen strong impact on the ground.

"The programme is now accepting online applications for the seventh cohort across the country from 9th May, 2022," says Dr. Agarwal.

Pramath Raj Sinha, Co-Founder and Trustee, Ashoka University, said, "The CMGGA programme enables young leaders to try their hands in bringing societal level change."

"The programme offers Associates on-field experience, and the academia support from the Ashoka University nurtures their skills, competencies and experiences."