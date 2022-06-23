Hry Guv confers Bhim awards to 52 players

chandigarh: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya conferred Bhim Awards to 52 players of Haryana for their outstanding achievements in sports. Each awardee was given Rs 5 lakh as a cash award along with Bhim statue, tie, blazer and citations. They will also be given Rs 5,000 per month as an honorarium. The award ceremony was organised on the occasion of International Olympic Day in Panchkula.

Dattatraya said that Haryana has made an indelible mark in sports and added that due to outstanding sports policy and international standard of sports infrastructure, players are bringing glory to the country at national and international sports events.