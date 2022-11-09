'Hry govt to redress legacy waste by 2023'

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said that while working towards bio-mining, the state government will redress legacy waste by December 2023. Processing of 101 lakh metric tonnes of old waste is to be done in the state.



So far, 38.74 lakh metric tonnes of waste has been disposed of and a target has been set to dispose of the remaining 62.60 lakh metric tonnes of old waste.

Kaushal was holding a meeting with district deputy commissioners, urban local bodies, and municipal corporation officials through video conferencing regarding the compliance of NGT orders related to bio-mining, here Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by, the chairman, monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Justice Pritam Pal, Member, NGT, Urvashi Gulati, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, Arun Gupta.