Hry govt provides Rs 186 cr to 47K SC beneficiaries for house repair

Chandigarh: Haryana Government is making continuous efforts to establish social harmony in the state. With the spirit of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the present State Government is determined to provide equal rights to every citizen so as to make their lives happy and prosperous along with providing equal opportunities to all to move forward.

In this direction, numerous steps have been taken for the upliftment and welfare of Scheduled Castes. Many schemes are being run by the government for the daughters and youth belonging to Scheduled Castes. The State Government under the Dr B R Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Yojna, an amount of Rs 186.04 crore has been given to 47,532 beneficiaries as house repair aid. Sharing more details, an official spokesperson said that under the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojna, financial aid of Rs 71,000 is given to the girls belonging to poor families so that their parents do not face financial constrain while getting their daughters married.

The financial aid given under Mukhya Mantri Samajik Samrasta Antarjatiya Vivah Shagun Yojna has been increased to Rs 2.50 lakh. Under the 'Aapki Beti Hamari Beti Yojana', an amount of Rs 21,000 per daughter is given to three daughters of Scheduled Castes families. The spokesperson said that in Haryana, a free coaching facility is being provided to the Scheduled Castes students preparing for competitive examinations.