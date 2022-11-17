Hry delegation showcases its initiatives on environment

Chandigarh: For the first time, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government is showcasing its initiatives on Support Climate Goals through Actions for Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) in the Conference of Parties (CoP)-27 of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) being held at Sharm-El Sheikh in Egypt.



A delegation led by the Additional Chief Secretary, Environment and Climate Change Department, Vineet Garg on behalf of the Haryana government is presently in Sharm El Shiekh, Egypt to participate in conference. The delegation includes Jagdish Chander, PCCF, Vivek Saxena, APCCF and CEO, Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) and T P Singh, Secretary, Forests. An official spokesperson said that Mission LiFE was launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and UN Secretary General António Guterres in October 2022 at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, India.

Under the visionary leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the portfolio of Environment and Climate Change, the state government has taken concrete steps to increase the state's green cover along with introducing several environment-friendly initiatives. Besides, the state's Forest and Education Minister, Kanwar Pal, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the participation of students in youth plantation and greening campaign, the spokesperson said.