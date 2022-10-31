Hry: Cong seeks support of backward classes in Adampur

Chandigarh: Congress on Sunday organized a convention of backward classes in support to Congress candidate Jayaprakash in Dhani Mohabbatpur village in Adampur assembly segment.



Bhupendra Singh Hooda, who arrived as the chief guest on this occasion, thanked the Backward Classes for their support. The conference was organized by Ram Niwas Ghorela, senior Congress leader including all the big leaders of backward classes were present on the stage on this occasion.

In his address, Hooda said that the present government has not done any work except cut the reservation of backward classes and welfare schemes. "During the Congress government, we had run many welfare schemes to empower the OBC class. From distribution of tickets to giving political representation to the society, the backward society was given full representation in the cabinet.

"OBC reservation in gazetted posts was increased from 10 to 15% to ensure proper participation of the society in the bureaucracy. The Congress government had started the scheme of giving stipend to all the poor, downtrodden and backward children from the first standard. At that time the government used to give the highest stipend to school children in the country," he said.

"The creamy layer in the reservation was decided on the basis of self-declared income, which the BJP reduced to 6 lakhs and linked it to the family identity card. In this way, the present government deprived lakhs of people from reservation," he said.

Hooda said the Congress government had waived off the electricity bills of farmers worth Rs 1,600 crore as well as written off loans of Rs 450 crore under the Backward Classes Corporation. "During our government, the poor, downtrodden and backward were given free 100 square yard plots of to about 4 lakh and grants to build houses in them. The Congress government formed the Mati Kala Board and the Kesh Kala Board and appointed the society to high positions in it," he said.

Hooda said the BJP government in the state had systematically scrapped all the schemes of the Congress implemented for the backward classes.

"First of all, this government closed the scheme of allotment of 100 yards of plots. But once the Congress government is formed again, this scheme will be implemented on priority and a separate amount will be allotted to make two rooms in the plot. All the schools closed by the BJP government will be reopened and the vacant posts in them will be filled. The BJP government also worked to stop the stipend of school children. Once the

Congress government is formed, it will be implemented again and the amount of stipend will be doubled," Hooda promised.