Hry CM's residence in Chandigarh to be known as 'Sant Kabir Kutir'

CHANDIGARH: Now the residence of the Chief Minister of Haryana will be known as Sant Kabir Kutir. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's big announcement came on Kabir Jayanti at Rohtak where he arrived as the chief guest at state level Sant Kabir Das Jayanti celebrations. While making the announcement, the he said that provision of cadre-wise reservations will be made during the promotion to government employees.

He said that even if a single room is available in all the educational institutions, dharamshalas of Haryana that belong not only to the Scheduled Castes but also to the backward societies, the education department would make arrangements for library. Khattar announced that 75% subsidy will be given for setting up 5 KW solar plants in dharamshalas.

