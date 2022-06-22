Hry CM urges youth to take pledge to shun drugs on Yoga Day

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said youth must take a pledge on Yoga Day to stay away from drugs. For this more and more medicinal plants should be grown and utilised to get rid of intoxication.



The Chief Minister was addressing a state-level function on the occasion of 8th International Yoga Day organized at Bhim Stadium, Bhiwani on Tuesday. He said that drug addiction is increasing day by day, which is fatal to society. Therefore, youth should take a pledge on Yoga Day to stay away from drugs.

He said that the youth should contribute significantly to making the earth green by planting a tree. It is also necessary for them to protect themselves by planting trees for three consecutive years, this will also purify the environment and people will have a clean environment. The Chief Minister said that on the auspicious occasion of International Yoga Day, every citizen should take a pledge to do yoga every day. By doing yoga, the human body remains completely healthy. He said that yoga will be included in the curriculum of schools from Classes I to XII in order to take it forward, so that students can easily adopt it and get benefitted.

For this, yoga teachers and volunteers will be made ready. Youth will also be able to take AYUSH degree at the college level. For this, a postgraduate yoga, naturopathy, and research institute is being established in Devarkhana village of Jhajjar. Apart from this, AIIMS of AYUSH is also being built in Panchkula, the building of which will be ready soon.

The CM further said that to remain healthy, yoga must be adopted in life. He himself did yoga activities continuously for two hours.