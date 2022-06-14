Hry CM residence is now 'Sant Kabir Kutir'

Chandigarh: For the first time in the history of the country, the Chief Minister's residence of any state has been named after a great personality who not only fought against social evils but also always opposed the caste system.

Here we are talking about the official residence of the Chief Minister of Haryana in Chandigarh which has been named after the great Sant Kabir Das ji and now the Chief Minister Residence has become 'Sant Kabir Kutir.' Notably, it was on Sunday when Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing a gathering at the state-level Sant Kabir Das Jayanti celebrations, had announced that his official residence in Chandigarh will henceforth be known as 'Sant Kabir Kutir.'

Following the same, a plaque was installed outside the CM's residence.