Hry CM Manohar Lal Khattar interacts with 1,500 youths via video-conferencing

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that if the youth are shown the right direction and also if their energies are properly channelised then it will prove to be an effective way in ensuring all-around development of the nation. For this, it is also necessary for them to follow a competent guide.



Khattar was interacting directly with 1,500 youth through videoconferencing under 'Rising Youth Talk' programme here. Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his martyrdom day he said that Mahatma Gandhi is an idol of integrity and renunciation, the priest of non-violence, whose life will be an inspiration for generations to come.

Khattar said that a joint office of eight states has been opened in Panchkula to reduce the addiction of drugs among youth. Apart from this, the State Narcotics Control Bureau has been constituted. He said that there is a need to run a social campaign on the lines of Beti Bachao-Beti Badhao Abhiyan to make the youth more aware of the ill effects of drugs. Apart from this, people should also come forward at the individual level. He said that the CM Window is proving to be the best way to redress the problems of the people. About 10 lakh problems have come up in about 7 years, out of which 90 per cent problems have been resolved. Citizens are satisfied with the immediate redressal of problems through the CM Window.

Khattar said that the caste system is dangerous for society. The government is working with the slogan 'Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek'. He said that the government has developed the areas without any caste and political discrimination. To improve the social environment, emphasis has been laid on social, religious and cultural education.

He said that the margin of errors reduces while working with the spirit of Antyodaya. Through this justice is equally ensured for everyone without any favourism or discrimination. Our Government's aim is to ensure that the last person standing in the queue should get the benefits of government schemes. For this, the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme has been started. 54 schemes have already been linked with this scheme, in which data of 67 lakh families have been verified so far.