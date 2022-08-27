Hry CM Khattar lauds role of Mathas, religious places in preserving values

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that Mathas and religious institutions have played a significant role in preserving the values, teachings and traditions taught by Sanatan Dharma. Many times, various attempts have been made to destroy our culture but our religious institutions and our faith played a pivotal role in safeguarding our tradition and cultural values.

He said that along with being the centres of religion and culture, our religious heritage also resides in the Mathas as Mathas preach the message of humanity and universal brotherhood. Mathas are the centre of Sanatan culture and they have been established for human welfare.

The Chief Minister while paying tribute to Acharya Srila Prabhupada, founder of the Gaudiya Mission on his 150th birth anniversary congratulated all the saints and sages. Apart from this, he also congratulated Gaudiya Math for organizing the 'Samaran Utsav' for three consecutive years.

Khattar urged all the religious leaders to motivate maximum youth to connect with their religion and culture. Youth should be the carriers of our culture. It should be ensured that the coming generations should progress not only religiously but also culturally. We have to pass down the beliefs coming from time immemorial to the next generation. Preach the teachings and values taught by saints and great men to the masses and also follow the same in our lives, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that India is the land of saints, Mahatmas and Prophets, who have united our country with the thread of unity in diversity. Despite numerous sects and languages, we are one. Hinduism is a religion, which has also emphasized beliefs. People have followed Hinduism because of their faith and belief. We have never harmed anyone or belittle anyone's faith.

The Chief Minister said that there is barely any country in the world in which people of different ideologies, cultures and beliefs have set an example by maintaining their separate identities while living in harmony for such a long time. The credit for this goes to those sages who devoted their lives to human welfare. Acharya Srila Prabhupada is also one of them, he added.

The Chief Minister said that saints and Mahatmas of our country have played a significant role in spreading the message of communal harmony. The teachings of such personalities are the heritage of the entire human society. It becomes our responsibility to preserve and save their legacy.

Realizing the same, Haryana Government through its unique 'Sant-Mahapurush Samman Vichar Prasar Yojana', State Government leaving no stone unturned for ensuring to preach the message of great men in the society, especially among Youth and generations to come, said Khattar.