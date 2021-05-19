Hry CM Khattar gives necessary directions to combat Coronavirus

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar after conducting continuous whirlwind tour in various districts for the last two days regarding the ongoing Pandemic again, convened an emergency meeting at late night with the senior officers of all the concerned departments including Health Department as soon as he reached Chandigarh today. During the meeting, Chief Minister gave necessary directions to the officers concerned.



The Chief Minister directed the officers concerned to make special arrangements for the containment of virus spread in rural areas.

"Those patients who do not have home isolation arrangements should immediately be shifted to nearest Isolation Centres set up in the rural area. All Panchayats should make proper arrangements including adequate availability of beds and food facilities in these Isolation Centres that are being set up in their villages," directed the Chief Minister.

CM Khattar said that specially designed home isolation kits should also be provided to the patients living in home isolation.

Also, Pulse Oximeters should be provided to each such family, he directed.

The dedicated COVID-19 hospitals should be constantly monitored and the patients from rural areas should be sent to these hospitals so that they can get the timely benefit of proper required health care in these hospitals, directed the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister was apprised in the meeting that out of 8000 teams constituted for conducting door-to-door health check-ups in rural areas, about 2500 teams have already visited the villages and more than 10 lakh rural population has been covered so far.

"More than 15,000 tests have been conducted, in which about 7 percent positive cases have been reported. Other teams will also reach the villages in the next two-three days," the Chief Minister was further apprised.

It was informed that more than 1.5 lakh kits have been given to these teams and more than 30,000 pulse Oximeters meters and more than 10,000 thermal scanners have been given to these teams.

He was further apprised that so far about 8000 oxygen cylinders have been supplied at the doorsteps of the COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation and patients having other health issues who need oxygen cylinders at their homes. An estimated time of about 6 to 8 hours is taken for the supply of these oxygen cylinders.

While giving directions in this regard, the Chief Minister said that timely delivery of oxygen cylinders to each such household should be ensured and the supply time should not be more than 2 to 3 hours. PCR vans should also be used to deliver oxygen cylinders in an emergency, directed Manohar Lal khattar.