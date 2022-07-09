Hry CM Khattar announces Rs 1,100 crore development bonanza for Charkhi Dadri

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that Charkhi Dadri may be the last to become a district in Haryana, but will not remain the last in the line of development. With the speed with which development works are being done here, this district is now on speedy development track.



"When I came to this district last time, I had made 200 announcements, out of which 70 percent have been completed, work is going on fast on the remaining announcements," said Khattar while addressing the gathering at Haryana Pragati Rally organized at Anaj Mandi of Charkhi Dadri on Friday.

During the rally, the Chief Minister said that his government is working on the 'Bina Parchi, Bina Kharchi' principle. Recently, the recruitment of 5,000 constables in the State Police and the same number of clerks has been done which clearly shows that the recruitments have been made in a fair and transparent manner.

When the Chief Minister asked the gathering that if someone has taken any money in lieu of giving them jobs, then they can directly inform him after which the people raised their hands and loudly denied the same. Khattar said that during Congress's tenure, 11 recruitments were cancelled by the court, but in the present Government's tenure, no recruitment has been cancelled by the court, as the government has initiated action whenever any corruption and paper leak case has been reported. He said that Parivar Pehchan Patra is a unique document having every single detail of every family.

The people of the Opposition are repeatedly trying to mislead the public by propagating false figures on unemployment. As per the PPP data, out of about 25.50 lakh youth in the age group of 15-19, 24 lakh are pursuing education.

Similarly, there are about 26 lakh youth in the age group of 20-24, out of which 15 lakh are students. Thus the unemployment rate in the 15-19 age group is just 2.33 percent and 11.6 percent in the age group of 20-24 years.

The Chief Minister said that the middlemen who used to make money in lieu of CLU and transfer during the tenure of previous government have been rendered unemployed, as the entire system is now digitalized. In our government no work can be done with money as the entire system has been made digital, he said.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana is number three in the country in the Ease of Doing Business. The government has made a policy that the youth of the state will get 75 percent employment in new industries. For this, work has been done to strengthen the road network also, he added.

Describing his 32 years old association with Charkhi Dadri, the Chief Minister said that he had the determination to develop this backward area while announcing to fulfill about 600 demands on the demand of MLAs, MPs, and the public.

He announced immediate approval for the implementation of these demands for about Rs. 745 crore. Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects costing Rs. 350 crore in Charkhi Dadri district.