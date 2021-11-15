Hry CM Khattar announces degree college for Pataudi

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while announcing the opening of a degree college in Pataudi, on the demand of Pataudi MLA, Satya Prakash Jarawta, said that the funds of the government belong



to the society and should be utilised only for the betterment of the society, we are just a medium.

The Chief Minister had reached Pataudi late in the evening to wish Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dharamdev, the director of the Ashram Harimandir at the Shashti Poorti Mahotsav. In his address after after being warmly received during the programme, the Chief Minister said that the

Sants have an innate significance because their lives have risen so much above the ordinary goals that they are worshipped in the society because of the influence of their thoughts rather than their physical age.

The Chief Minister while referring to a mythological incident, said that Sants always teach you to make you aware of your duties and give back to the society.

He said that Sants do not ask for anything for themselves, their life is always dedicated to the society.

The Chief Minister said that Panchanand Shaheed Memorial Trust is being operated under the patronage of Swami Dharamdev ji in the memory of lakhs of people who were martyred during the partition of the country. It is a coincidence that in this year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has announced to observe the horrors of partition on Remembrance Day on August 14 every year in memory of the martyrs of Partition. He said that he has requested Swami Dharamdev ji to organize a big programme on this occasion on August 14, 2022, at the martyr

memorial site located in Pipli belonging to the above trust, in which the Prime Minister will be invited.