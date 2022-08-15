Hry CM hoists Tricolour atop his residence

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while ensuring his pivotal participation in the countrywide celebrations being held under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Sunday hoisted the National flag at his residence Sant Kabir Kutir. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also greeted the people of the state on the eve of Independence Day.



Khattar said that the National Flag is the pride of every Indian. All the citizens of the country feel proud by hoisting the National Flag at their homes.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started this unique campaign to invoke the feeling of patriotism. He also called upon the countrymen to hoist the Tricolour at their homes from August 13 to 15.

"I am happy that Haryana residents have ensured their important role in this campaign by hoisting the tricolour at their homes," said Khattar.

He said that under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' various programmes are being organised across the country and Haryana. So far more than 10,000 programmes have been organised in the state and several special programmes will also be organised to commemorate 75 years of Independence.