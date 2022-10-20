Hry CM for campaign to educate people on eye donation

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that a special campaign should be launched to make people aware of eye donation as this donation is truly a divine deed.



Health checkups should be organized for school children at least once a year. Besides this, wide publicity should be done to make the information about the activities, programmes implemented by the National Health Mission, said Khattar while presiding over the 8th General Body meeting of State Health Society, NHM Haryana held late evening on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister directed the officers that the meeting of the Governing and General Body of NHM constituted at the district level must be held at least once a year.

Khattar directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department that at least two or three officers should be deputed from the headquarters, who would visit the districts and hold these meetings. A separate engineering wing should be established in the health, education and sports departments.

Health Minister, Anil Vij directed the officers that work should be done at a fast pace to ensure the hospitals' kitchen facilities so that nutritious food can be made available to patients and their attendants. An audit of NHM should be conducted every year.

A new variant of COVID-19 has been reported in some places, hence the health department should make necessary arrangements well in advance, said Anil Vij.