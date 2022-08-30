Hry backward classes panel submits report to CM Khattar

chandigarh: Haryana State Backward Classes Commission has prepared its report on the basis of suggestions collected from people across the state regarding reservation for backward classes in the elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions which was submitted to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday.



Under the chairmanship of Chairman, Backward Classes Commission, Retd. Justice Darshan Singh, suggestions were collected from people across the state to give the benefit of reservation in the elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions to the people of the Backward Classes. Suggestions were also taken from the office bearers of various political parties at the National and State Level.