Hry Assembly session historical in many ways

Chandigarh: The three-day Monsoon Session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha that ended on Wednesday will be considered historical because the State Assembly went digital from this session.



Congress, the main opposition party led by former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda also kept the government on its toes by raising people's issues and bring calling attention motion.

Congress leader Kiran Choudhry and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala also brought calling attention motions on crop damage due to excessive rains and illicit drug menace respectively.

On the first day of the Session, all MLAs were trained how to use Tablets for the e-Vidhan Sabha session. Also, from this session it was decided to start the first day of the session at 11 am on the lines of the Parliament. So far, there was a practice to begin the first day's proceedings at 2 pm.

Not only this, arrangements for lunch were also made for the MLAs on the Vidhan Sabha premises for Rs. 100. On August 9, 2022 Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta himself, and the Leader of the House, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda sat together and took their meal together.

Haryana becomes the third state to launch National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA)

All the members of Haryana Vidhan Sabha expressed their sincere gratitude to the Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, for launching the National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA), who has took special interest in starting the proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha in a phased manner on the lines of Lok Sabha.

As Finance Minister, the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has used digitization in presenting the budget in the House for the last two years, which shows his proficiency towards IT. This time during the monsoon session, a new era has been ushered in by connecting all the MLAs of Haryana Vidhan Sabha with the National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA) due to the efforts of the Chief Minister.

In the Vidhan Sabha session, the issue of performance of the players in the Commonwealth Games was also highlighted

During the session, the performance of the players of Haryana in the Commonwealth Games was appreciated in the House. Haryana Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh, who had gone to Birmingham to encourage the players, informed that India won a total of 61 medals in these games which include 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals. Haryana players have won a total of 17 medals, including 9 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals. All the members of the house appreciated the performance of the players wholeheartedly.

Solidarity was seen between the members of the ruling party and the opposition during the session

During the Vidhan Sabha session, when Jhajjar MLA, Smt. Geeta Bhukkal read an informal resolution on the floor of the House regarding restoration of Haryana's share in Panjab University, Chandigarh, the ruling party and the opposition unanimously passed a resolution on this issue. This will be sent to the Union Home Ministry. The Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar went a step further on this issue and said that Panjab University is facing financial crisis as Punjab has not given its share fund for many years, whereas Haryana is ready to pay its share in Panjab University provided that the share of Haryana students in the university is restored.

The issue of illegal mining and increasing drug addiction also dominated during the session