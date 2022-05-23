Hry ahead of other states: Khattar

New Delhi: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that today Haryana is ahead of all other states which have been possible only through technology. We have created a system through technology, due to which it is easy to get the benefits of government schemes. He said that we had announced in the election manifesto that we will give transparent, clean administration and corruption-free governance. We worked on it continuously after coming to power. We have run so many programmes in the tenure of seven and a half years that now the scope of corruption is negligible, IT plays an important role.



CM said that the government has made many such schemes which are being followed across the country. He said that the Lal Dora scheme of our government has been implemented in the whole country in the name of Svamitva Yojana. There was no proof of residential area property inside Lal Dora. By ending this, we gave people ownership of the land. The Chief Minister said that the Central Government is also studying the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme. It is also being planned to be implemented in other states. CM informed that 69 lakh families have been registered through the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme. We have information for every family and member, making it easy for people to make plans. We have added the above 300 schemes through Parivar Pehchan Patra. People are getting the benefits of Haryana government schemes sitting at home.

He said that Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana has been made, through which families with an income of less than Rs. 1 lakh were selected and the initiative has been taken to bring their income up to Rs.1.80 lakh. Through the Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, Rojgar Melas were organized for the people, loans were given, subsidies were given and training was imparted. The Chief Minister said that so far 40,000 people have got employment under this scheme. There are still 7 lakh families in the state whose annual income is below Rs. 1 lakh. The government is working continuously for the upliftment of all of them.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana has set an example for other states in agriculture and industry as well as in sports and education. We have provided equal opportunities to the players. The prize money that the players get in Haryana for winning medals is also more than in other states.