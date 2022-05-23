Hry: 46 municipal bodies to hold elections on June 19

chandigarh: 46 municipal bodies of Haryana will go to the polls on June 19. This was announced by Haryana State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh in a press conference on Monday.



He said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the conduct of free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections. An adequate police force will be deployed to maintain law and order at the polling stations. Singh further shared that with the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force hence, no officer connected with election work will be transferred till the completion of the process.

Divulging the details about the election programme, he said that the nominations will be filed from May 30 to June 4(except June 2, being a routine holiday), and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on June 6. The last date of withdrawal of candidature will be on June 7 from 11 am to 3 pm. The Election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day, he informed.