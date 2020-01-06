HRD Ministry calls meeting with JNU administration over violence on campus
New Delhi: The HRD Ministry on Monday called an urgent meeting with the JNU administration, including the vice-chancellor, over the violence that took place on the campus the previous day, officials said.
The ministry had on Sunday sought an immediate report from JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar after the violence broke out and students and teachers were attacked.
There was heavy deployment of police on Monday outside the Shashtri Bhawan here which houses the HRD Ministry.
(image from indianexpress.com)
