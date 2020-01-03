HRD Minister to conduct monthly review of central universities soon
New Delhi: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will conduct a monthly review of the functioning of all Central universities and anomalies will be dealt with strictly, officials said on Friday.
The Minister will meet the Vice Chancellors every month to seek report and accountability will be fixed for irregularities of any nature, they said.
"The Minister himself will conduct a monthly review of the functioning of all central universities. He will also meet the Vice Chancellors for the review. Accountability will be fixed for irregularities of any nature and strict action will be taken," a senior HRD Ministry official said.
The review will not only consider the academic progress made but also whether the functioning of the university was normal and student grievances, if any, were addressed or not.
The move comes against the backdrop of allegations against Allahabad University Vice Chancellor Ratan Lal Hangloo for improper handling of sexual harassment complaints and lack of grievance redressal mechanism for female students.
Hangloo, who was under scanner over other alleged financial and administrative irregularities, had resigned earlier this week.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Are you ambassador of Pak or PM of India3 Jan 2020 6:46 PM GMT
Soleimani killed in US airstrike3 Jan 2020 6:43 PM GMT
Govt won't budge an inch on CAA: Shah3 Jan 2020 6:43 PM GMT
Kerala CM writes to 11 non-BJP states to stand united...3 Jan 2020 6:42 PM GMT
Next move on deportation of Rohingya refugees3 Jan 2020 6:41 PM GMT