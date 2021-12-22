HP's popular trout fish cheer up Sikkim

Shimla: In a move that could bring Himachal Pradesh on the country's map for unique linkage in the fisheries sector, the state is all set to supply five lakhs of 'Himachali trout ova (eggs ) for rearing in Sikkim—a state known for its organic agro sector and tourism. The first consignment of two lakh rainbow eyed ova/egg will be lifted by Sikkim government on December 24 from Batahar and Hamni hatcheries in Kullu District. The remaining three lakhs will be lifted in next few months.



Virender Kanwar state's minister for animal husbandry and Fisheries said approximately 17 lakh ova of rainbow trout was being produced in the trout hatcheries established in government sector at Patlikuhal, Batahar and Hamni in Kullu district beside Thalla, Bhandal and Holi in Chamba. Barot in Mandi district, Sangla in Kinnaur district and Dhamwari in Shimla district are other hot spots from rainbow trout, which has highest demand. Himachal fisheries department stocks approximately 80,000-1,00,000 Brown trout seed (fingerlings) in the cold water regions in rivers annually.

Himachali trout, introduced to the region by the British in 1909 to encourage sports fisheries, is one of the healthiest and tastiest in the world because it lives in oxygen-rich, ice-filled streams. Later successful transfer of technology for trout farming under bilateral Indo-Norwegian Trout Farming Project paved the way for commercial farming in high hills of the state. The state is also investing funds to develop fisheries infrastructure in private sector by providing various incentives under centrally sponsored schemes in various parts of the state.

During the year 2017-18 total 15 trout hatcheries were sanctioned under CSS BR- for the first time in the private sector. Thereafter during 2018-19 total 12 more trout hatcheries were sanctioned in the private sector.

Total 32 trout hatcheries i.e Kullu (9) Mandi (9) Kangra (2), Chamba (5)Shimla (2) Kinnaur (3) and Sirmour(2) have been set up with initial investment of Rs 8.75 crores. During the year 2021-22 five more trout hatcheries would be set up in Sirmour, Chamba, Kinnaur, Shimla and Mandi District. with initial investment of Rs. 2.50 crore ( subsidy 1.40 cr to augment trout ova/ egg productions.

Trout fish farming is emerging as a good business for the farmers of snow bound upper regions of Himachal Pradesh. Trout fish farming is being done commercially along with a water source. The private hatcheries are generating economic activities of around Rs 30 crore annually and providing employment to around 1000 people said Virender Kanwar here