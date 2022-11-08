HP's development possible only under BJP rule: Anurag Thakur

Himachal Pradesh: Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur addressed 5 huge public meetings in Ghumarwin, Jhanduta and Sadar Vidhan Sabhas of Bilaspur district on Tuesday in Himachal Pradesh.



Talking about the BJPs rule in the state, Thakur said, "For hilly people, connectivity is the biggest challenge. In the last years, we worked to fill the pits of Congress's corruption. We worked tirelessly to provide connectivity to the people of Himachal Pradesh and succeeded in it. This time we have taken resolution in our Sankalp Patra of transforming the transport and infrastructure facilities of Himachal Pradesh. We will do it together with your support and blessings."

Talking about the ambitious 'Shakti' programme, the Union minister said, "Shakti Yojana will be implemented to develop infrastructure and transport around religious places in Himachal. Under 'Shakti', Rs 12,000 crore will be spent over a period of next 10 years."

He said that the BJP's double engine government will ensure that every village in Himachal Pradesh is connected by a pucca road in the next five years.