'HP voters have made up mind to repeat BJP govt like in UP, U'khand'

Mandi (HP): Blowing the election bugle in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed confidence that voters have made up their mind to repeat the incumbent government, in order to keep up the trend with Utter Pradesh and Uttarakhand—two neighbouring BJP –ruled states.



Addressing a largely attended Yuva Sankalp Rally at Mandi, a first-of-its-kind, organised ahead of the state assembly polls, Modi said youths know their role for the country as they have contributed a lot in most spheres of the development and nation building.

Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via video-conferencing as he could not reach the venue by helicopter due to inclement weather. Earlier, the voters in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand followed a tradition of changing the governing party every five years, but they have now given up this practice.

Similarly, the voters and the youth of Himachal Pradesh have made up their mind to repeat the BJP government as they know the BJP can provide a stable government and can work in the direction of developing the state.

Earlier, there were coalition governments in the country for decades which created doubts in the minds of people of the world that the government of multiple parties would collapse midway, he said. However, eight years ago in 2014, the voters voted for a strong and stable government

at the Centre which has brought stability in work culture and policies.

A strong foundation is now ready and an ordinary person of the country and the world have faith in the government, that is why the entire world is now keen to connect with India, he added.

The 'Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally' was organised at Paddal Maidan in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, ahead of assembly polls in the state scheduled for later this year.

Modi said his BJP is the party which has given the youth the maximum representation and expressed hoped that they will fulfil the dream of making India a developed country.

Himachal Pradesh is one of the three states which has been chosen for developing the pharma hub, he added.