HP: Tussle in Congress mounts with demand for organisational changes

Shimla: The outcome of the four bypolls may have given the Congress a new hope to stage a comeback to power but who is going to be the party's face to lead from the front in its next year's polls remains a biggest question in the state, which sees change of guards in every five years. Right now, it's intense tussle building-up with the party groups, which have already started lobbying for changes in the organisation set-up to replace PCC president Kuldeep Rathore, who doesn't command any political weight.

Rathore too is determined to hold the fort taking 'credit' for being best deliverer in the November 2021 bypolls, including Mandi Parliamentary seat in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district.

He was quick to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi immediately after the party having won the bypolls. But, Rathore neither enjoys support from the cadres nor being seen instrumental in the party's victory thus remains on a sticky wicket.

At least 10 MLAs considered close to former PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu last week have met Congress incharge for HP to seek re-structuring of the party set-up to bring Sukhu in the central stage.

The MLAs backing Sukhu has thrown some surprises for many as they include some of the staunch lieutenants of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who died 6 months back leaving a strong political legacy in the party. But the new group alignments in the Congress could definitely reflect cracks in the Virbhadra Singh's camp as MLAs viz Jagat Singh Negi (Kinnaur), Pawan Kajal (Kangra), Anirudh Singh (Kasumpati), Lakhwinder Rana (Nalagarh), Satpal Raizada (Una), Sunder Singh (kullu) and two newly elected MLA—Rohit Thakur and Sanjay Awasthi camped in Delhi for Sukhu.