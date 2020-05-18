HP steps up move to evacuate those stuck abroad

Shimla: After facilitating Himachalis struck up in Bengaluru, Goa, Chennai, West Bengal and most other places via special trains, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur granted consent to all Embassies and High Commissions in India to get natives of Himachal Pradesh evacuated to their homes.



Atleast 600 persons from different countries have either already been cleared for their returns or are on their way back via special flights and sea routes. Next batch of 312 students from Ukraine will be flown to Chandigarh in next few days.

Principal Secretary (Disaster Management) Onkar Sharma, who is also nodal authority for facilitating return of HImachalis stranded due to lockdown, said Chief Minister has stepped up efforts for bringing back those stranded in the foreign countries and have asked for their safe returns.

"The government of India guidelines relating to fare and cost of their institutional quarantine will apply on those coming from the foreign countries.Those coming from Ukraine are mainly students," Sharma told the Millennium Post.

He said the government has taken upon itself responsibility of safe return of everyone stranded, either within the country in other states, or anywhere outside India.

Though it is also a fact that those returning from hot spots have increased the chances of disease spread.

He confirmed that contacts have been established with most of the Embassies for facilitating the return of those who are desperately trying to come home in view of the Coronavirus spread. More than 62,000 persons have already registered for return to the state from various towns and cities in India and 82,000, mainly migrant labourers, have also registered themselves with the government for going back to their states. As par MHA guidelines, both states –which the migrants want to exit and their native states should agree for inter-statement movement.

A special train carrying 267 persons arrived at Pathankot from Chennai.

The state government has plans to facilitate more such trains from different areas. One train from Kalka will leave for West Bengal on May 20, carrying migrant workers.

The number of Coronavirus positive cases on Monday also shot up to 90.

One woman died at Institutional quarantine centre at Mandi. This was second such death of persons lodged at quarantine centres.

Bulk Drug Centre

Chief Minister in a letter to the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda asked for allotting one Bulk Drug Park in the state as Himachal Pradesh has emerged as an important hub in manufacture of bulk drugs and generic medicines. He suggested such park be located at Baddi-Barotiwala area of Solan district which was already a pharma hub.