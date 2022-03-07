HP sets green energy goal by 2030

Shimla: Seen as a state with a record hydro power potential of 27, 436 MW, Himachal Pradesh has set out a target to meet all its 100 percent energy requirements through Renewable and Green energy. "If it is achieved, the State will become the first Green State in the Country," Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said while presenting his budget proposals in the state assembly.

Himachal consumes about 12000 Million Units of Power every year. Only 2000 million units of which is thermal power and the rest is Green/Renewable power. The state has to use thermal power because of two reasons. First because the State has entered into Power Purchase Agreements long back with Thermal Power Stations.

"The obligations under these Thermal Power Stations will gradually reduce but will ultimately end only by 2034. The obligations include paying for both fixed costs and actual consumption charges," Chief Minister explained.

The second reason, he informed, was that the state uses some thermal power as Round the Clock power as it is cheaper than the Renewable Power.

Himachal Pradesh in order to become a Green State has to come out of these obligations and requirements. This is achievable and this is what has been aspired to in the budget.

Recalling that two nectar elements of Panchamrit presented by the Prime Minister at Glasgow in the 26th Climate Change Summit were India's commitment to take its non-fossil fuel capacity to 50 Gigawatt and meet 50 percent of its energy requirement from renewable energy by 2030.

To achieve this, its thermal obligations need to be underwritten or they need to be bought out. The way to do this will be through a Grand-Bargain may be with the G-7 countries as this will be the just and fair cost and will be a part of climate finance.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh said he had a discussion with the Country Director and Vice President of World Bank and the Vice Chairman and Members of NITI Aayog and explained the Himachal Pradesh roadmap to green energy. "It's a big idea. A bold step not only in fighting climate change but also towards making everything manufactured in Himachal certified as Sustainable and Green, the value it will add to the products manufactured in Himachal Pradesh will be immense,"

he said.