HP: Register no. 26 for sexual offenders

Shimla: In an initiative aimed at fundamental policing, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu on Thursday announced to launch a 'separate register' –Register no. 26 for sexual offenders in Himachal Pradesh.



The register will be kind of an authentic database for all the sexual offenders, their past offences and even predicable tendencies to commit sexual offences, ranging from eve-teasing or molestation to rape and sexual assaults.

This, Kundu, says will immensely help the police at the level of every police station to effectively deal with all offences involving women, including teenagers becoming victims of sexual abuse and assaults. The new initiative will be effective from August 1, 2020 and all cases reported or tracked by the police involving any of the sexual offences will be monitored by Director General of Police.

Giving details, Kundu said that there had been sudden spike in the cases relating to sexual offences in the state. What has alarmed the police that some of such offences were committed by close relatives of the victims and that within four –walls of the house.

"Sexual violence is a life threatening crime that has devastating impact on the health, social well-being of the victims, in particular women and children. The perpetrators of such violence could be parents, acquaintances, intimate partners or spouses, strangers, or just anybody," he says.

The data of the last few years reveals that crime against women have been continuously on the rise in the state.